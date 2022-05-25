Dunn elected as next state court judge of Forsyth County

Dunn will go on to fill the seat held by Leslie Abernathy-Maddox, who did not seek re-election for the seat. Abernathy Maddox was appointed to the seat by then-Gov. Nathan Deal in 2012.

Who is he: Dunn is an assistant district attorney who has handled more than 2,500 cases and is a resident of Forsyth County.

On the issues: Dunn previously said, if elected, he would be in favor of speeding up the legal process by adding court overflow days and other changes. He is also in favor of pre-trial options, such as the local accountability courts.



What’s next: As a non-partisan race, the election was decided on Tuesday and will not be on the November ballot.