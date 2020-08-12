On Tuesday, Aug. 11, local voters were asked to decide the Republican candidates for the U.S. House District 9 seat and the Georgia House District 9 seat, and the Democratic candidate for the U.S. House District 9 seat, which were not able to be decided during the General Primary Election held in June.
Election 2020: Results of runoffs in Forsyth County, Georgia
On Tuesday, Aug. 11, local voters were asked to decide the Republican candidates for the U.S. House District 9 seat and the Georgia House District 9 seat, and the Democratic candidate for the U.S. House District 9 seat, which were not able to be decided during the General Primary Election held in June.