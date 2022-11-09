Live Forsyth County election results for Nov. 8 General Election and Special Election

Forsyth County made their voices heard on Election Day and in the weeks before for the Nov. 8 General Election and Special Election.
As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 27,538 voters cast in-person ballots at Forsyth County precincts. In the three weeks, including three weekend days, of advance voting, nearly 65,000 residents cast in-person ballots and another 5,310 returned mail-in ballots, meaning nearly 98,000 voters, about 60%, of Forsyth's 161,863 total active voters had cast ballots by Tuesday evening.
Polls will remain open until 7 p.m., and all voters in line when polls close will be able to vote.
As of 7:15 p.m., no precincts have reported results.
Who’s running?
Voters will have a chance to cast ballots for federal, state and local candidates.
Along with statewide races – including the gubernatorial race between Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacie Abrams and the Senate race between Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker – numerous local races will also be decided.
Local voters will be in a new Congressional District following recent redistricting, but their state legislative, county and board of education districts may have also changed.
United States House District 6, representing all of Forsyth and Dawson counties and portions of Cherokee, Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties. Forsyth County moved to the 6th District from the 7th and 9th Districts after recent redistricting.
- Rich McCormick, Republican, Emergency room physician, www.RichMcCormick.us
- Bob Christian, Democratic, Combat veteran and businessman, www.ChristianforGa6.com
State Senate District 27, representing the majority of Forsyth County and no other counties.
- Greg Dolezal (incumbent), Republican, Small business owner, www.DolezalforSenate.com;
- Brent Binion, Democratic, Learning architect, www.BrentforGeorgia.com/
State Senate District 48, representing a portion of south Forsyth County and portions of Fulton and Gwinnett counties. This is the first election for the seat in Forsyth following redistricting.
- Shawn Still, Republican, CEO, www.ShawnStill.com;
- Josh Uddin, Democratic, Businessman, www.JoshUddin.com.
State House District 11, representing northwest Forsyth County, Pickens County and a portion of Cherokee County. This is the first election for the seat in Forsyth following redistricting.
- Rick Jasperse (incumbent), Republican, Retired county agricultural agent, www.RickJasperse.org;
- Kayla Hollifield, Democratic, Bid coordinator, www.HollifieldforHouse.com.
State House District 24, representing a portion of western Forsyth County. This district will not represent any other county.
- Carter Barrett, Republican, Banker, www.BarrettforStateHouse.com;
- Sydney Walker, Democratic, Homemaker, www.Facebook.com/SydneyWalkerforGeorgia/.
State House District 25, representing portions of south Forsyth and Fulton counties.
- Todd Jones (incumbent), Republican, Technology executive, www.Jonesfor.us;
- Craig Meyer, Democratic, Commercial real estate, CraigMeyer4Georgia.com.
State House District 26, representing eastern Forsyth County.
- Lauren W. McDonald III (incumbent), Republican, Funeral director, www.VoteLaurenMcDonald.com;
- Matthew Helms, Democratic, purchasing manager.
State House District 28, representing portions of northern Forsyth County and a portion of Hall County. This is the first election for the seat in Forsyth following redistricting.
- Brent Cox, Republican, Business owner, www.BrentCoxforStateHouse.com;
- Claudia Wood, Democratic, Education Director.
State House District 100, representing portions of southern Forsyth County and portions of Gwinnett and Hall counties. This is the first election for the seat in Forsyth following redistricting.
- David Clark (incumbent for current District 98), Republican, Small business owner, www.VoteDavidClark.com;
- Louisa Shell Jackson, Democratic, Benefits manager, www.LouisaShellJackson4Georgia.com.
Forsyth County Board of Education District 5, representing a portion of southern Forsyth County
- Mike Valdes, Republican, Construction engineer, www.VoteMikeValdes.com;
- Elaine Padgett, Democratic, Nurse, www.Padgett4BOE.com.
For Upper Chattahoochee River Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor
- Incumbent Leonard W. Ridings;
- John “JJ” Jorgensen.
Along with the contested races on the ballot, Solicitor General Bill Finch, Forsyth County District 1 Commissioner candidate Kerry Hill and District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent either did not receive a challenge or won their primary and did not draw a challenge from another party.
Board of Education member for District 1 Wes McCall drew a challenge from Democratic candidate Janna Kregoski, who has since withdrawn from the race. According to state law, votes for a withdrawn candidate will not be counted.
Here's how Forsyth County voted in statewide races:
United States Senate
- Herschel Junior Walker, Republican
- Raphael Warnock (incumbent), Democratic
- Chase Oliver, Libertarian
- Brian Kemp (incumbent), Republican
- Stacey Abrams, Democratic
- Shane Hazel, Libertarian
- Burt Jones, Republican
- Charlie Bailey, Democratic
- Ryan Graham, Libertarian
- Brad Raffensperger (incumbent), Republican
- Bee Nguyen, Democratic
- Ted Metz, Libertarian
Attorney General
- Chris Carr (incumbent), Republican
- Jennifer ''Jen'' Jordan, Democratic
- Martin Cowen, Libertarian
State School Superintendent
- Richard Woods (incumbent), Republican
- Alisha Thomas Searcy, Democratic
What else is on the ballot?
Along with candidates, proposed constitutional amendments, statewide referendum questions and a special election for a proposed $250 million Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or TSPLOST, in Forsyth County will also be on the ballot.
Voters will have the option to vote yes or no on:
Special Election Forsyth County
Forsyth County Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST)
"Shall a special 1 percent sales and use tax be imposed in the special district consisting of Forsyth County for a period of time not to exceed 5 years and for the raising of an estimated amount of $250,000,000 for transportation purposes?"
- Yes
- No
Proposed Constitutional Amendments
1- Provides for suspension of compensation of certain State officers and members of the General Assembly.
Senate Resolution No. 134, Resolution Act No. 304
"Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to suspend the compensation of the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State School Superintendent, Commissioner of Insurance, Commissioner of Agriculture, Commissioner of Labor, or any member of the General Assembly while such individual is suspended from office following indictment for a felony?"
- Yes
- No
2- Provides for temporary local tax relief after disasters.
House Resolution No. 594, Resolution Act No. 803
"Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to provide that the governing authority of each county, municipality, and consolidated government and the board of education of each independent and county school system in this state shall be authorized to grant temporary tax relief to properties within its jurisdiction which are severely damaged or destroyed as a result of a disaster and located within a nationally declared disaster area?”
- Yes
- No
Statewide Referendum Questions
A-Provides for ad valorem tax exemption for certain timber production, reforestation, and harvesting equipment.
House Bill No. 997, Act No. 859
"Shall the Act be approved which grants a state-wide exemption from all ad valorem taxes for certain equipment used by timber producers in the production or harvest of timber?"
- Yes
- No
B- Expands ad valorem tax exemption for family-owned farms and adds qualified products to the exemption.
House Bill No. 498, Act No. 260
"Shall the Act be approved which expands a state-wide exemption from ad valorem taxes for agricultural equipment and certain farm products held by certain entities to include entities comprising two or more family-owned farm entities, and which adds dairy products and unfertilized eggs of poultry as qualified farm products with respect to such exemption?"
- Yes
- No