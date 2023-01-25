Kemp emphasizes crime-fighting efforts in State of the State speech

By Jeff Amy

Associated Press





Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp emphasized efforts to fight crime in his State of the State speech Wednesday, saying he would back up what had been a major theme of his reelection campaign with legislation.

The Republican, triumphantly sworn in for a second term, devoted a significant portion of his annual address to lawmakers to public safety, promising to make it harder for some criminals to get bail, enhance penalties for recruiting children into gangs and raise penalties for failing to report human trafficking.

“We will also continue to take violent offenders out of our communities,” Kemp said. “For far too many Georgians, the safety of their families and homes is put at risk by the unchecked crimes of street gangs."

The governor, who handily defeated Democrat Stacey Abrams in November's election, has been trying to promote his vision of conservative government worldwide. In Wednesday's speech, he proclaimed a “new era” for Georgia, touting his stewardship of the economy and his plans to improve education, housing and health care, claiming a mandate from voters.