By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘This [bus] is like a magnet,’ Hundreds turn out when the Trump Bus rolled into Forsyth County
08042024TRUMP BUS
Hundreds of Forsyth County residents gathered at Freedom Mill on Spot Road to see the Red Nation Trump Bus on Sunday, Aug. 4. - photo by Daniel Dotson
Hundreds of Trump supporters rolled into Freedom Mill from across Forsyth County as campaign efforts kick into high gear for the November election.