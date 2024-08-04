Hundreds of Trump supporters rolled into Freedom Mill from across Forsyth County as campaign efforts kick into high gear for the November election.
‘This [bus] is like a magnet,’ Hundreds turn out when the Trump Bus rolled into Forsyth County
