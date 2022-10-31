Alpharetta authorities responding to plane crash near Big Creek Greenway

UPDATE, 3:10 p.m.: Authorities said first responders received reports of the plane crash at about 12:57 p.m. in a woodline just north of Kimbell Bridge Road and confirmed " the crash of a small, single-engine plane near the greenway in a remote area north of Kimball Bridge Road."



“First responders arrived on scene, and they located a plane that had gone down,” Alphratta Public Safety Sgt. David Freeman told FCN on Monday afternoon. "At this time, information on the number, condition or identity of any of the passengers is not available. [Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board] have been notified and they’re en route.”

The Alpharetta portion of the Big Creek Greenway is closed until further notice.

