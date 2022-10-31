Alpharetta authorities responding to plane crash near Big Creek Greenway

UPDATE, 3:10 p.m.: Authorities said first responders received reports of the plane crash at about 12:57 p.m. in a woodline just north of Kimbell Bridge Road and confirmed " the crash of a small, single-engine plane near the greenway in a remote area north of Kimball Bridge Road."
“First responders arrived on scene, and they located a plane that had gone down,” Alphratta Public Safety Sgt. David Freeman told FCN on Monday afternoon. "At this time, information on the number, condition or identity of any of the passengers is not available. [Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board] have been notified and they’re en route.”
The Alpharetta portion of the Big Creek Greenway is closed until further notice.
Authorities in Alpharetta are responding to a plane crash near the city's portion of the Big Creek Greenway.
In a social media post on Monday afternoon, officials with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety said crews are currently working a plane crash near the Big Creek Greenway.
Authorities said there is no danger to the public and drivers should avoid the area of Kimball Bridge Road and North Point Parkway, if possible.
The Alpharetta portion of the Big Creek Greenway runs about eight miles from Windward Parkway to Mansell Road and does not connect with the Forsyth County portion of the greenway.
This story will be updated.
FCN reporter Ashlyn Yule contributed to this report.