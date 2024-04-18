31 storage units impacted by fire Tuesday night Firefighters responded to a fire at CubeSmart off Keith Bridge Road on Tuesday, April 16. - photo by Daniel Dotson A fire that closed Keith Bridge Road on Tuesday night impacted 31 units at a local storage business, according to Forsyth County Fire Department officials. Latest Cumming Police warn of phone scam impersonating officers and asking for money Update: Ga. 400 lanes reopen after being closed due to multi-vehicle crash FCSO: Drugs involved in crash that killed 71-year-old cyclist FCFD getting first of its kind fire boat, new trucks