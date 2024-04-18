BREAKING
Second student arrested in connection with loaded gun found at Little Mill Middle School
A second Little Mill Middle School student has been arrested after another student reportedly brought a loaded handgun onto the school’s campus earlier this week.
Full Story
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
31 storage units impacted by fire Tuesday night
04182024STORAGE BUILDING FIRE
Firefighters responded to a fire at CubeSmart off Keith Bridge Road on Tuesday, April 16. - photo by Daniel Dotson
A fire that closed Keith Bridge Road on Tuesday night impacted 31 units at a local storage business, according to Forsyth County Fire Department officials.