Authorities investigating wreck on Martin Road that killed Dawson man

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal wreck involving a Dawson County man that occurred early Sunday morning.
According to an FCSO news release, at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, deputies and the Forsyth County Fire Department responded to a single-car wreck on Martin Road near Cordova Lane, where the driver, Glenn Worley, 21, of Dawsonville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
"A gray Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on Martin Road and failed to negotiate the curve in the road between the Settingdown Road roundabout and Cordova Lane," the release said. "The truck ran off the roadway and struck a tree."
Accodring to the release, the case remains under investigation "however, speed and alcohol are considered to be factors."
The fatal wreck is the second in nine days after a Sugar Hill man died at North Fulton Hospital on Friday, Jan. 14 after a wreck on Buford Dam Road near Rockport Drive.