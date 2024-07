The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a missing 80-year-old man who was last seen at his home off Hwy. 9.

FCSO officials said Horace Dixon was last seen around noon on Tuesday, July 2 leaving his Valley Circle home on foot.

Dixon is described as being 6 feet tall with a medium build and white hair and was last seen wearing shorts and a black T-shirt.

Anyone with information should contact FCSO at 770-781-3087.