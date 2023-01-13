BREAKING: One person found dead following plane crash in Dawson Forest Wildlife Management Area

Authorities arrived on the scene of a plane crash involving a fatality within the Dawson Forest Wildlife Management Area, Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson told Dawson County News Friday afternoon.

At about 9:12 a.m. on Jan. 13, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office E-911 Center received a call reporting a possible plane crash near the wildlife management area’s Shoal Creek and Dawson Forest roads, Johnson said. He later clarified to DCN that the crash occurred in the evening of Thursday Jan. 12 but was not reported until the morning of Jan. 13.

DCSO, Dawson County Emergency Services, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Georgia State Patrol officials responded to search the area. Following a brief search, the DCSO Drone Operator located the crash site and directed responders to the scene.

Responders did locate a deceased male occupant at the crash site.