Couple displaced after fire in north Forsyth

A fundraiser has been set up for a Forsyth County family who recently lost their home in a fire.

According to a report from the Forsyth County Fire Department, the firefighters responded to a call at a home on Fairland Trail in northeast Forsyth County on Thursday, Jan. 12, after a fire reportedly started in a shed and spread to the house.

FCFD Div. Chief Jason Shivers said the home was likely a total loss and the occupants, who were not home at the time of the fire, have been displaced.