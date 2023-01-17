Couple displaced after fire in north Forsyth

A fundraiser has been set up for a Forsyth County family who recently lost their home in a fire.
According to a report from the Forsyth County Fire Department, the firefighters responded to a call at a home on Fairland Trail in northeast Forsyth County on Thursday, Jan. 12, after a fire reportedly started in a shed and spread to the house.
FCFD Div. Chief Jason Shivers said the home was likely a total loss and the occupants, who were not home at the time of the fire, have been displaced.
Shivers said the fire is under investigation but is believed to be accidental. He said since the home was unoccupied, the fire was burning for some time before it was reported.
According to officials, the fire department responded with “five engines, a ladder truck, a heavy rescue, two battalion chiefs, and an ambulance with a total of 28 personnel.”
No injuries were reported.
A GoFundMe has been set up by one of the victims and can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/house-fire-in-forsyth-county.
“Our house is destroyed, and we are grateful for any help from our community as we figure out our next steps,” the page said. “Thanks for your prayers, your encouragement, and your financial assistance.”