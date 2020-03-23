Dawsonville man dies in single car wreck off of Ga. 400

A Dawsonville man died in a single-car accident Saturday morning after veering off of Ga. 400 and hitting a tree head on.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Spokewoman Stacie Miller said Tommie Clark, 68, of Dawsonville was driving southbound on Ga. 400 in a Toyota Camry at 7:04 a.m. when he started to veer off of the road near the exit ramp to Peachtree Parkway.

Clark hit a tree head on, and when authorities arrived to help, he was found dead. Miller said that authorities believe Clark suffered a medical event while driving and think it may have caused the accident, but they are not sure yet.

No one else was in the car with Clark, and no one else was injured in the accident.



Clark was removed from the car by the coroner, and the Medical Examiner's Office of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation plans to perform an autopsy as they continue to look into the accident.