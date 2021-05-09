Explosion burns boat, injures woman, 2 teens at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands

An explosion Sunday afternoon at Lanier Islands burned a boat, caused a dock fire and sent several people, including two teenagers, to the hospital.

Hall County Fire Services Division Chief Zachary Brackett said firefighters responded about 2:30 p.m. to the Port of Indecision at Margaritaville to find a boat fully engulfed in flames and several people injured.

Brackett said a 16-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. A 39-year-old woman was taken to Grady via ambulance. The extent of their injuries was unknown.

Three other people declined to be taken to the hospital.

Brackett said the incident happened at the gas docks. A personal watercraft drifted away causing an associated fire.

Brackett said the fires had been extinguished and the cause is under investigation.

See original story from the Gainesville Times here.