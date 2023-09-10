By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Update: missing 12-year-old 'has been located safe'
MISSING

Update 4:30 p.m.

Forsyth County Sheriff's officials have announced the missing child has been found and is safe.

"Thanks to everyone who assisted," officials wrote in a release.

Original story:

Authorities have issued a Be on the Lookout Order for a missing child last seen in west Forsyth County.

In a release, FCSO officials said Matthew Thibodeau, 12, was last seen at about 1:45 p.m. in the Donington Park Drive area of west Forsyth.

He was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt and blue shorts. 

Anyone with info should call 911.