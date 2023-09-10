Update: missing 12-year-old 'has been located safe'

Update 4:30 p.m.
Forsyth County Sheriff's officials have announced the missing child has been found and is safe.
"Thanks to everyone who assisted," officials wrote in a release.
Original story:
Authorities have issued a Be on the Lookout Order for a missing child last seen in west Forsyth County.
In a release, FCSO officials said Matthew Thibodeau, 12, was last seen at about 1:45 p.m. in the Donington Park Drive area of west Forsyth.
He was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt and blue shorts.
Anyone with info should call 911.