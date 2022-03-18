FCSO: Pedestrian killed in Peachtree Parkway wreck

A pedestrian was killed in a wreck in south Forsyth County at about 7 a.m. on Friday, March 18, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said.
In a news release, the FCSO said John Waldon, 48, of Cumming, was pronounced dead at Emory Johns Creek Hospital after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to help the driver in a separate wreck on Peachtree Parkway near Granite Lane.
The initial investigation revealed that a Toyota Prius was traveling south on Peachtree Parkway and made a sudden left turn onto the concrete median that divided the roadway,” the release said. “Several people stopped to assist with the crashed vehicle.
“Two citizens were attempting to open the driver’s side door when they were struck by a 2006 Dodge Durango that was traveling north on Peachtree Parkway. The Prius partially obstructed the view of the lane and the [driver of the Durango] did not see the pedestrians.”
Waldon was one of the two who attempted to help the driver of the previous wreck involving the Toyota Prius, and the other was transported to Northside Hospital Forsyth with non-life-threatening injuries.
The case is under investigation by the FCSO’s Traffic Specialists Unit.