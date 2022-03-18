FCSO: Pedestrian killed in Peachtree Parkway wreck

A pedestrian was killed in a wreck in south Forsyth County at about 7 a.m. on Friday, March 18, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

In a news release, the FCSO said John Waldon, 48, of Cumming, was pronounced dead at Emory Johns Creek Hospital after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to help the driver in a separate wreck on Peachtree Parkway near Granite Lane.