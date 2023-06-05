By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Ferrari clocked going 178 mph in Forsyth County
178 mph Ferrari
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the deputy's radar gun that clocked a Ferrari speeding on Ga. 400 southbound at Exit 12 this weekend. - photo by For the FCN
A driver was recently clocked going more than 100 mph over the speed limit along Ga. 400.