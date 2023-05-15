Firefighters investigate cause of fire in Canton Highway home

Firefighters responded to a house fire Monday in Cumming that damaged a rental home and tied up traffic on Canton Highway.
According to Forsyth County Fire Department Division Chief Jason Shivers, crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze after forcing entry into the ranch-style home about 2 p.m. Monday, May 15.
At least one woman lives in the home with two dogs and some pet fish, but no one was home at the time of the fire.
No people or animals were injured, Shivers said.
"Everyone is safe. The animals are all safe," Shivers said. The resident was "heavily distraught," he said.
The department is investigating, but the cause has yet to be determined.
Shivers said the home is unlivable due to fire, smoke and water damage. Most of the damage was in the back corner of the house, he said, and extended down the hallway.
"Definitely not a livable space," Shivers said. "But most definitely a salvageable home."
The incident had traffic backed up on Canton Highway, but both lanes reopened about 3:50 p.m., according to Shivers.