Forsyth County celebrates 25 years of firefighting

The Forsyth County Fire Department cleared a big milestone this week.

On Thursday, March 23, FCFD officials celebrated the 25th anniversary of the “Dirty Thirty” - the department’s first 30 paid firefighters - who started on March 23, 1998. Before having paid firefighters, the department was operated by volunteers.

“This department is proud of the dedication and hard work you have demonstrated over the years,” FCFD officials said in a statement. “Thank you, all.”