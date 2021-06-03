Forsyth County Fire responds to fatal hit-and-run in Johns Creek

The City of Johns Creek Police Department is working a fatality hit and run wreck that happened at around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 2.

The wreck was on McGinnis Ferry Road, eastbound, just before the bridge that crosses over the Chattahoochee River.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Richard Bartlett III, who reportedly struck while attempting to secure a mattress/box spring on top of a vehicle.

Members of the Forsyth County Fire Department responded to the wreck and provided aid to Bartlett before he was taken to North Fulton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Johns Creek Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle and suspected driver.

Witnesses say the suspect’s vehicle is a dark or black in color, four-door sedan and possibly a BMW. The vehicle should have damage to the front right bumper and hood area, front windshield damage and possibly some minor damage along the passenger side doors.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect vehicle, owner and/or driver is asked to call the Johns Creek Police Department.

The investigator working the investigation is Officer Hennessee, who can be reached at (470) 774-3358 or via email at alexander.hennessee@johnscreekga.gov.



