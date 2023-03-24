Forsyth County leaders plan to discuss growing drug concerns at this community event

Horizon Christian Academy is hosting a free forum with community leaders on Wednesday, March 29, to discuss drug awareness.
The event will feature a panel of community leaders from which parents and community members will be able to hear about growing drug concerns in the county.
Panelists will include:
● Sheriff Ron Freeman
● Logan Butler, a criminal attorney with Patterson Moore Butler Attorneys & Mediation
● Michael Cowan, program director with Full Circle of Georgia
● A participant in the Forsyth County Drug Court Program
Parents can submit questions in advance that they would like to ask one or all of the panelists by sending them with their RSVP online at https://tinyurl.com/3y7e76ex.
The event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited to 250 attendees. The school is located at 1270 Sawnee Dr. in Cumming. The forum will start at 6:30 p.m.