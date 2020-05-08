By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County man, 24, dies in motorcycle accident in Gwinnett County
20200509_MotorcycleAccident_1_web
Photo courtesy Gwinnett County Police Department

A Forsyth County resident died in a motorcycle accident in Norcross on Wednesday, May 6, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Around 5 p.m., public safety agencies responded to a report of an accident at the intersection of Oakbrook Parkway and Indian Trail Lilburn Road in Gwinnett County.

According to investigators, Cumming resident Austin Caldwell, 24, was driving a motorcycle and turning left from Oakbrook Parkway onto Indian Trail Lilburn Road when he veered into the lane next to him and struck a Toyota Camry. Caldwell’s motorcycle then skidded across the roadway and struck the front of a mail truck that was stopped.

Caldwell was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, Gwinnett police said.

Speed might have been a factor in the accident, according to a police report.