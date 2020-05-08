Forsyth County man, 24, dies in motorcycle accident in Gwinnett County

A Forsyth County resident died in a motorcycle accident in Norcross on Wednesday, May 6, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Around 5 p.m., public safety agencies responded to a report of an accident at the intersection of Oakbrook Parkway and Indian Trail Lilburn Road in Gwinnett County.

According to investigators, Cumming resident Austin Caldwell, 24, was driving a motorcycle and turning left from Oakbrook Parkway onto Indian Trail Lilburn Road when he veered into the lane next to him and struck a Toyota Camry. Caldwell’s motorcycle then skidded across the roadway and struck the front of a mail truck that was stopped.

Caldwell was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, Gwinnett police said.

Speed might have been a factor in the accident, according to a police report.