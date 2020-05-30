Forsyth County sheriff speaks out against actions of Minneapolis police in George Floyd’s death

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman released a statement Saturday on Facebook addressing the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, the black man who died shortly after being taken into custody by a white officer in Minnesota, calling the officer’s actions an “abuse of power” and for justice to help the nation heal.

Freeman joined a chorus of law enforcement leaders around the country who spoke out after video surfaced of 44-year-old Derek Chauvin, a now-former officer with the Minneapolis Police Department, pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as the handcuffed and unarmed man said he couldn’t breathe and became unresponsive. Floyd later died.

Chauvin was fired and charged with murder. Three other officers at the incident who watched Chauvin pin Floyd but didn’t intervene were also fired.

The incident sparked days of demonstrations in dozens of cities around the country, including in Atlanta on Friday.

“No good cop has watched this and wasn’t outraged,” Freeman said. “No good cop is trying to justify this.”