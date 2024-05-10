Breaking news: Crash on GA 400 southbound just south of Exit 14 in front of Lakewood Antique Market. FCSO said to expect delays for some time.
Breaking: 2 lanes open after crash shut down Ga. 400 near Exit 14
Latest
Sheriff Freeman gives new details about what happened at Little Mill Middle when a student allegedly brought a loaded gun on campus
Chemical fire at south Forsyth business leaves one person with serious injuries
Forsyth County elementary student found with kitchen knife on school bus
Harmless fun or serious safety concern? A look at some high schoolers' latest obsession - the senior assassin game