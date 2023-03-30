These are the school threats identified this week at Forsyth County Schools

School and law enforcement officials responded to several reported threats at Forsyth County schools this week, though no students were injured in any of the incidents.
Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said investigations into the threats are ongoing. Several students have been identified for their alleged involvement.
At West Forsyth High School on Monday, school officials were made aware of a shooting threat circulating on social media. A student has been identified in connection with that threat. Another student is in custody in connection with a second threat that was posted to Snapchat. Read more.
At Alliance Academy late Tuesday, school officials became aware of a shooting threat made from an anonymous Instagram account. Two students were identified as being involved. Read more.
At Denmark High School on Tuesday, a student was arrested after bringing a knife to school, officials said. Read more.
At Little Mill Middle School on Wednesday, parents were notified that two pieces of paper were found with a handwritten list of types of guns, though “there were no direct or indirect threats made to our school on the documents.” More information coming soon.