Passenger in rollover wreck on Ga. 400 airlifted to local trauma center

Updated at 12:52 p.m.

Forsyth County Fire Department officials told the Forsyth County News that a total of three patients have been transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on southbound Ga. 400 during the morning commute on Monday, March 6.

The wreck, which reportedly included a carbon dioxide truck, happened at about 8:20 a.m. between exits 14 and 13. An air ambulance had to land on the highway while first responders worked to rescue one woman who was trapped in her car.

Division Chief Jason Shivers said that woman was a passenger in one of the cars. She was airlifted to a local trauma center. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office confirmed the drivers of the passenger car and truck were both had "superficial injuries" and were transported to local hospitals for evaluation.

Based on a preliminary investigation, The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office stated the truck, a 2016 HINO single tanker unit carrying compressed CO2 and several CO2 containers, was travelling southbound in the outside lane while the passenger car, a 2016 Hyundai Elantra, travelled in the middle lane.

The driver of the car reportedly failed to maintain their lane, crossing over onto the right side before hitting the truck and forcing it off the right side of the road. From there, the FCSO stated both vehicles started to flip.

“It appears that driver error is the only factor in the crash,” the FCSO stated. “This remains an on-going investigation.”









