Home suffers minimal damage after resident finds flames in crawl space

Quick work by Forsyth County firefighters minimized damage to a Forsyth County home after a resident discovered a fire in the crawl space beneath a Habersham Trace home.



Officials say the resident began to investigate after smelling what she thought was a burning candle at about 5:30 p.m., Tuesday while sitting in her daughter’s bedroom. At first, she said she couldn’t find the source of the odor, but after realizing it appeared to be coming from the HVAC vents, she looked in the crawl space beneath the home, and saw orange flames.



