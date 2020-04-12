How Cumming's National Guardsmen are helping clean long-term care facilities

On Friday, April 10, a group of National Guardsmen visited New Horizons Lanier Park, a Northeast Georgia Health System long-term care facility off of White Sulphur Road in Gainesville that has one reported case of COVID-19.



Dr. Swati Gaur, geriatrician and New Horizons’ medical director, said New Horizons Limestone has 11 confirmed cases of the virus. She said most of those in both facilities with COVID-19 are older adults.

Sean Couch, public relations manager at NGHS, said the first confirmed case at New Horizons tested positive around a week ago at the Limestone location.

Gaur said there have been no deaths at either facility related to the novel virus.

Once the patients tested positive for COVID-19, she said they were immediately moved to New Horizons Limestone’s transitional care unit, which is physically separated from the building. Only those with the virus stay in the transitional care unit.