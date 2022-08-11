How Forsyth County's School Resource Officers intensified training after the tragedy in Uvalde

Simulated shooters

The simulator features five large projection screens, three that stay in place against a wall and two trainers that can move around the room. On the screen, pre-recorded videos show a variety of scenarios officers may encounter on the job.

During the encounters, officers may need to practice non-lethal force, lethal force or de-escalation techniques. Trainers can then choose the next video to show how the scenario might play out in real life based on how deputies interact with the environment.

FCSO leaders said the new simulator will allow deputies to train for any type of scenario, but the deputies focused on scenarios surrounding school shootings for the initial training session.

To begin the first trainer-led scenario, one SRO stood in front of the simulator's screens, a fake pistol on her hip she could use against a simulated shooter. The screen turned from a black loading screen to the white hallways of a school.

The video led her down the hallway before playing the sound of gunfire in the distance. She instantly took out her weapon, and a realistic crowd of virtual students rushed past her.

When she came across a suspect with a gun, she yelled “put your hands up!” before using her weapon to shoot the suspect.

The screen then froze, and she walked over to a large computer where the trainer was controlling the scenario.

“Describe exactly what happened,” the trainer asked her.

Together, they talked through the scenario and the decisions she made, moving back through the video frame-by-frame and looking at the red markers indicating where she shot her weapon.

Roe said that SROs and trainers look closely at the sheriff’s office use of force policy to determine if they are making the appropriate decisions. The trainer asks each SRO to describe the encounter and articulate what they did and why.

“Some of that may be good and some of that may be bad,” Roe said. “Well, now is the time. If you’re going to make a mistake, do it here in training and learn from that mistake.”

Roe explained that the summer is not the only time SROs come back for training. While they must be on campus with students and staff throughout the school year, they can take time during any school holiday to further training with any of the tools available to the sheriff’s office.