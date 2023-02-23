How local leaders are working to make Forsyth County a ‘4 Minute City’

Each year, more than 200 Forsyth County residents die after suffering sudden cardiac arrest, but a new initiative is working to bring that number down.
On Thursday, Feb. 23, local government, first responders and Northside Hospital officials hosted an event to launch the “4 Minute City” initiative, which aims to have a four-minute response time in the county for cardiac arrest events.
“Once a person has a sudden cardiac arrest, every 60 seconds that goes by without intervention increases mortality by 10 percent,” said Jason Grady, system manager of emergency cardiac care at Northside. “With an average response time in the United States of EMS being eight minutes or longer from the time 911 is called, if no intervention is done before they arrive, survival is unlikely.”
As part of the program, local leaders will work with Avive Solutions, Inc., a company that manufactures portable automatic emergency defibrillators, or AEDs, which have cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities. Those devices will be distributed in areas throughout the county.
“Working with our partners in 911, who can help recognize cardiac arrest might be taking place, they can wake up the AEDs so those nearby or those with an AED can be routed to where the patient is in need,” said Micha Bongberg, Avive’s vice president of commercialization. “And then, we can share that data downstream so it’s available to the hospital system for better clinical decision-making purposes.”
As one of just five communities across the country to be part of the program, Bongberg said the company “immediately knew that Forsyth County was the type of location that would embrace this type of concept, work with us day in and day out to try to make an impact.”
In a demonstration, Bongberg showed how the AEDs can be used by those with no medical training as the device gives step-by-step instructions on how to apply and use it, as well as provide CPR.
Lynn Jackson, administrator of Northside Hospital Forsyth, praised other local leaders for collaborating on the program and “revolutionizing the way we respond to sudden cardiac arrest” and said hundreds of the devices were already planned to be distributed in the community.
“Together, these organizations will guide a future where a standard of care leverages technology, innovation and a strong desire that our citizens have to help each other in a time of need,” Jackson said. “Our physicians and employees are very invested in the success of this initiative, so invested, in fact, that they have been raising money to support the purchase of over 300 AEDs to help the program get launched and to help lives be saved just as soon as possible.”
Along with Northside, partners in the initiative include Central EMS, the Forsyth County Fire Department, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Forsyth County government Forsyth County E-911 Center, Cumming Police Department and the city of Cumming.
Though the initiative relies on new technology and technique, Ricky Burnette, of Central EMS, said the use of bystander AEDs was the latest in a “tremendous amount of changes” in his career.
“I can remember when bystanders CPR was first introduced, and that was a big push for bystander CPR,” Burnette said. “Then it moved from bystander CPR to hands-only CPR because people didn’t want to breathe for them, and then with knowledge and technology, hands-only CPR was saving lives. Again, saving lives more and more.
“Now, what I see is a community coming together of public safety, of citizens of Forsyth County coming together, and now we have bystander AEDs coming into effect. It’s an exciting time. I can’t wait to see the lives that are going to be saved and the difference we are going to work working as a team with the citizens and public safety of Forsyth County.”
Cumming Police Chief David Marsh said he was excited for the department to be involved in the initiative. He recounted that his father had suffered cardiac arrest while driving and “the only reason that he is here today is because of the first responders who were able to get to him and the great care he received at Northside Hospital.”
“Anything we can do to help save someone’s life, to help make it so that other people don’t lose a father, don’t lose a family member, don’t lose a friend we’re happy to be involved in that initiative,” Marsh said.
Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman also shared his experience of working a wreck and seeing “an AED save a life firsthand.”
“Being able to get these faster, quicker out in the community makes a difference to keep our community safe,” Freeman said. “It’s just another commitment from our city and our county, Northside Hospital and public safety across the board that we’re going to do whatever we can when a new idea comes out to keep people safe.”
For more information on the 4 Minute City initiative or to find tips on responding to cardiac arrests, go to Avive.life/Forsyth.