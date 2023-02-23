How local leaders are working to make Forsyth County a ‘4 Minute City’

Each year, more than 200 Forsyth County residents die after suffering sudden cardiac arrest, but a new initiative is working to bring that number down.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, local government, first responders and Northside Hospital officials hosted an event to launch the “4 Minute City” initiative, which aims to have a four-minute response time in the county for cardiac arrest events.

“Once a person has a sudden cardiac arrest, every 60 seconds that goes by without intervention increases mortality by 10 percent,” said Jason Grady, system manager of emergency cardiac care at Northside. “With an average response time in the United States of EMS being eight minutes or longer from the time 911 is called, if no intervention is done before they arrive, survival is unlikely.”

As part of the program, local leaders will work with Avive Solutions, Inc., a company that manufactures portable automatic emergency defibrillators, or AEDs, which have cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities. Those devices will be distributed in areas throughout the county.

“Working with our partners in 911, who can help recognize cardiac arrest might be taking place, they can wake up the AEDs so those nearby or those with an AED can be routed to where the patient is in need,” said Micha Bongberg, Avive’s vice president of commercialization. “And then, we can share that data downstream so it’s available to the hospital system for better clinical decision-making purposes.”