By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘I didn’t feel heroic. I just leaped into action,’ Cumming man hailed as a ‘hero’ after putting out fire in neighbor’s apartment
11202023FIRE HERO
Marlon Priest recently helped put out a fire at a neighbor’s home by kicking in a door, checking rooms and using a fire extinguisher. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
A resident at a local apartment complex said he “just leaped into action” after a neighbor’s apartment caught on fire.