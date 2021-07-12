Injured Gainesville woman found 12 hours after crash that killed Forsyth County man

A Forsyth County man was killed in a crash Saturday and a seriously injured Gainesville woman spent about 12 hours in the wrecked vehicle before being discovered around noon Sunday.

The one-vehicle wreck occurred about 11:45 p.m. July 10, on Old Cornelia Highway, west of Shady Valley Road in East Hall, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Conner Wales, 27, was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck westbound on Old Cornelia Highway when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree, according to a Georgia State Patrol press release on Sunday, July 11.

The vehicle then overturned as it went down a 50-foot embankment, landing on its roof.