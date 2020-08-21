Lula man, 24, dies in wreck on Browns Bridge Road

A young man died in a single-car wreck on Browns Bridge Road this morning less than a mile from Little Mill Road.

Georgia State Patrol said in a statement that Jordan William Jenkins, 24, of Lula was driving a 2001 Honda CR-V down Browns Bridge Road (SR-369) when the car veered onto the shoulder of the road. The vehicle hit a culvert, which then sent the car into the air before colliding with a utility pole.

Jenkins had already died when first responders arrived at approximately 6:30 this morning. Jenkins was the only person in the car, and no one else was injured.

Georgia State Patrol Post Commander Curtis Bradshaw said that Jenkins was wearing his seatbelt, and they do not believe at the moment that drugs or alcohol contributed to the incident.