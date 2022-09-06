Man killed in early Sunday wreck on Browns Bridge Road

A Gainesville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday, Sept. 4, on Browns Bridge Road in West Hall, according to a Hall County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Alex Valasquez, 28, was driving his truck eastbound on Browns Bridge Road when he tried to round a curve near Cherokee Trail. His truck left the roadway and struck a stop sign and a tree just past Holland Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.
He died at the scene.
The crash was reported to Hall County Dispatch around 12:40 a.m. Sunday.
The preliminary investigation “indicates speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash,” which is still under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.
