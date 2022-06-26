Man’s body recovered after search of Lake Knickerbocker

Emergency crews recovered a man’s body from Lake Knickerbocker about 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25, Gainesville Police spokesman Lt. Kevin Holbrook said.

Lake Knickerbocker is in the Chattahoochee Country Club area of Gainesville near Lake Lanier.

The man’s family called police around 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, to report him missing.

Gainesville Police are investigating the case as a possible suicide, Holbrook told The Times on Wednesday.

“There were personal belongings that were found (near the lake),” he said.

Police worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Georgia Department of Natural Resources to search the lake using sonar and dive teams in target areas to locate the body in the 45-acre lake, Holbrook said.

"We do believe it to be that of the missing person we had been looking for," he said. "However, we will have to wait for autopsy results for confirmation."

Police hope to get the results next week.

Holbrook didn't have other details, including where the body was found.



