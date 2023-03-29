Missing person alert issued for this Forsyth County man

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Be on the Lookout, or BOLO, alert for a Forsyth County man who has not been seen since Saturday, March 25.

According to the alert, Harold Kirk Wintersteen was last seen on Saturday in Suches at Two Wheels of Suches, a business that provides lodging and hosts events for motorcyclists, between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. He was reportedly returning to his home in Forsyth County and was last seen on a black Suzuki motorcycle with Georgia tag ESX299.

Per the alert, Wintersteen was last seen wearing tan khaki pants, a yellow motorcycle helmet, a reflective vest and blue or brown jacket.

Anyone with information should contact the Forsyth County sheriff’s office at 770-781-3087 or ACRuyle@forsythco.com.