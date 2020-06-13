Motorcyclist seriously injured in downtown Cumming wreck

Investigators say speed and alcohol may have played a part in a downtown Cumming wreck that left a motorcycle rider fighting for his life early on Saturday.



A witness told investigators that she saw the rider approaching a curve where Canton Road turns into West Maple Street near the Tyson plant in Cumming late Friday night. She said the motorcycle appeared to be going very fast, and then she saw it start to wobble as the drive apparently lost control.

The motorcycle crossed a grass covered median then struck a curb near Tyson. The bike flipped at least once, stopping when it crashed into the fence in front of the Tyson plant. The rider passed the motorcycle, landing in an area covered with large rocks.

Officials say the driver, who was taken to the trauma center at North Fulton Hospital for treatment suffered numerous injuries. Investigators are also looking into a sawed-off shotgun found at the scene along with other items apparently belonging to the rider that were thrown from the bike as it rolled.



While the accident is still under investigation, officials say it's likely that both alcohol and excessive speed played a part in the crash. Canton Road at WestMaple street was closed for about an hour as the crash was investigated