One dead in north Forsyth camper fire

One person is dead following a camper fire in northern Forsyth County that was dispatched at 7:13 Wednesday morning.



Officials say 911 dispatch had confirmed to responding firefighters that a person was trapped inside a burning structure, and the crew on the first engine responding reported being able to see a column of smoke. When they arrived to the fire at 2600 Hammond Drive at 7:20 a.m. firefighters found a burning camper type trailer . Division Chief Jason Shivers said firefighters had the fire out by 7:26 a.m and were inside searching for the victim saying "They knocked the fire down in short order, made entry into the camper, and unfortunately confirmed there was a deceased person inside."



The victim has been identified only as an adult middle-aged female, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Hammond Drive has been re-opened to traffic, but officials say investigators will be on the scene for most of the day on Wednesday gathering evidence.

This story will be updated.











