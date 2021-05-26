BREAKING
One dead in north Forsyth camper fire
One person is dead following a camper fire in northern Forsyth County at 7:13 Wednesday morning.
The Forsyth County Coroner was on scene Wednesday morning, along with fire investigators.

One person is dead following a camper fire in northern Forsyth County that was dispatched at 7:13 Wednesday morning.  

Officials say 911 dispatch had confirmed to responding firefighters that a person was trapped inside a burning structure, and the crew on the first engine responding reported being able to see a column of smoke.  When they arrived to the fire at 2600 Hammond Drive at 7:20 a.m. firefighters found a burning camper type trailer . Division Chief Jason Shivers said firefighters had the fire out by 7:26 a.m and were inside searching for the victim saying "They knocked the fire down in short order, made entry into the camper, and unfortunately confirmed there was a deceased person inside." 

The victim has been identified only as an adult middle-aged female, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Hammond Drive has been re-opened to traffic, but officials say investigators will be on the scene for most of the day on Wednesday gathering evidence.  

This story will be updated.