'Our lives were changed, our freedoms were taken away:' Retired firefighter at scene of 9/11 attacks shares story

Ground Zero

When they left the training facility, both towers were still standing, and Marinich said two things stuck out about the ride.

First, one of the busiest cities in the world, infamous for its traffic, “was eerie quiet” and “the highways were empty: no cars on the highways, no cars in the tunnels.”

Then, Marinich said he “realized it was something big” as they got closer to the scene and he could see that smoke was billowing from the middle of the World Trade Center buildings, not out of the top.

“When I saw that the smoke wasn’t coming from the tallest building, that’s when we knew the buildings were down,” Marinich said. “I didn’t know the magnitude. I saw a lot of my friends from FDNY, because we’re both in the same type of union, and saw union officials there.

“When you lose 343 guys in one day, that’s twice the size of my fire department, and they lost it in one day. It’s just devastating, and then they continue to lose people that are still dying of the effects of 9/11.”

Marinich said he stepped out of the van and into about six inches of soot as he was surrounded by piles of metal and debris dwarfing emergency vehicles, burning cars, papers strewn in all directions and the empty vehicles of the first responders who had arrived on the scene.

“We spent most of that time helping do eyewash for the firefighters when they came out and things like that,” he said. “They had a station set up for if you wanted to go in the pile and help look, that was fine, but we also realized that they had 12,000 firefighters [in FDNY], and the ones that are off-duty are coming.

“They had a line formed and we could have gotten in line and signed up, but it’s their call. It’s their immediate brothers. Even though we’re all brothers and sisters, it was their immediate brothers,” he said.

Along with doing eyewashes, he also helped unload supplies and find fire gear, pictures and other items located at the scene to help clear the way for vehicles and to help get those belongings to their owners.

“I’ve seen fire apparatuses where, when the buildings came down, the pressure just blew out the windshields and everything and blew papers into every small orifice you could find,” Marinich said. “Some of the rigs were even twisted a little bit, so a big firetruck like that, there had to be a lot of force coming down when [the towers] came down.”

Marinich said though both towers were down by the time he arrived, he did see the 7 World Trade Center building come down after it was heavily damaged by fires caused by debris from the North and South towers.

“Even that was something you don’t want to see unless it was a controlled [demolition], but I can’t imagine 110 stories coming down,” he said.

As more firefighters and first responders arrived, Marinich and the other trainees began looking for a way back home.

After helping a van at the scene unload, the trainees had lined up a ride back to Fort Totten before Marinich said he spoke with an FDNY captain.

“I said, ‘How are things going for you?’ He said, ‘Not [expletive] good, I can’t find my guys,’” Marinich recalled. “He said, ‘I want to get back to my station,’ so, we said to the van guy, ‘Hey can you take him back instead of us.’ He said absolutely.”

The trainees then attempted to find a cab back, and Marinich said he and the others approached a New York Police Department station, while wearing gear from the individual departments rather than what FDNY wore, “when all of a sudden from around the corner, comes two or three police officers with their guns pulled.”

After explaining the situation, two of the trainees spoke to an NYPD sergeant, who told them he had good news and bad news about them getting back.

“The good news is they can get us back to Fort Totten,” Marinich recalled. “The bad news is it’s in the police department horse trailer, but they had just cleaned that out because they were going to use it to transport dead [bodies].”

With the city on high alert, Marinich said the trainees had an issue getting back to their training site without wallets or IDs, which they had left at Fort Totten before going to the barracks.

“We were able to get in that night and get back, but that’s when we learned about all the other things that were going on that we had no idea were going on in the rest of the world, [like] in Shanksville or the Pentagon,” he said.

