Public safety agencies show support for Northside Forsyth medical professionals

Forsyth County public safety agencies showed up to Northside Hospital Forsyth on Thursday, May 7, for a special call.

Personnel with Central EMS, the Cumming Police Department, Forsyth County Fire Department, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Georgia State Patrol participated in a "Parade of Lights" to salute health care professionals at the hospital.

With their lights on, vehicles paraded around the hospital and past onlooking employees who have been on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"This is our way of saying thank you to our health care workers at Northside Hospital Forsyth for the great job that they do every day for us in Forsyth County," Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said.