Realtor donates lifesaving Narcan to Forsyth, Dawson agencies

Local nonprofit Realty4Recovery hosted its Fourth Annual Teacup Memorial event on Aug. 31. The Teacup Memorial is an event in which the community can help spread awareness about drug addiction and overdoses in youth and adults alike, aged 15-65. Families and individuals can request a teacup to be lit in honor of a loved one during the event.

Local Realtor Jennifer Hodge helps run the event along with her daughters, Lauren and Ashleigh. Realtors in the area donate to Realty4Recovery, allowing the nonprofit to purchase and donate Narcan, which is a medicine designed to combat the effects of opiate overdose.

This year, the Teacup Memorial culminated in over 1,100 teacups being lit.

During the event, Realty4Recovery donated Narcan to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. The nonprofit was also able to donate Narcan to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office in mid-October.

All donations for this year’s event were made by Century 21 Results, Loan Depot, and the “Not in Vain, Warrior Moms” of North Atlanta.