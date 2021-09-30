Regulations for outdoor burning are changing this year

The Forsyth County Fire Department has updated regulations for outdoor burning in accordance with changes to the State of Georgia outdoor burn notification system.

Outdoor burning is allowed in Forsyth County between the months of October and April.

The law no longer requires an individual to inform the Georgia Forestry Commission online or by phone about the intention to burn leaf piles and yard debris.

Outdoor burning is still prohibited when humidity is less than 25 percent or winds are greater than 10 mph. Anyone wishing to burn should check the local weather forecast to ensure that predicted weather is within these parameters.



