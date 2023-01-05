Sheriff’s Office warns of pine straw, phone scams

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be aware of ongoing scams in-person and over the phone.
In recent releases, FCSO officials warned the public about scams involving workers attempting to lay pine straw and phone scams purporting to be government agencies, hospitals, banks and more.
FCSO officials said on Thursday, Dec. 29, several callers reported that three males in a red pickup truck overcharging for pine straw by laying it down and then “would offer to lay the pine straw at a certain price then demand a much higher price after laying a small amount of pine straw.”
“They quote one price before they start, then double or triple the price when they are done,” the release said.
Deputies recommended using reputable landscape companies instead of those going door-to-door, getting a written estimate, not paying upfront and instructing companies to inform the homeowner immediately if there is a change in prices.
In another release, officials also warned of ongoing phone scams, noting that businesses and government services typically do not call or text to notify residents their power is being turned off, there are warrants for their arrest or to verify account information
The release also said if residents are concerned, they should contact the business or government agency directly with an accurate number and not use numbers possible scammers give on calls.