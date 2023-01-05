Sheriff’s Office warns of pine straw, phone scams

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be aware of ongoing scams in-person and over the phone.

In recent releases, FCSO officials warned the public about scams involving workers attempting to lay pine straw and phone scams purporting to be government agencies, hospitals, banks and more.

FCSO officials said on Thursday, Dec. 29, several callers reported that three males in a red pickup truck overcharging for pine straw by laying it down and then “would offer to lay the pine straw at a certain price then demand a much higher price after laying a small amount of pine straw.”

“They quote one price before they start, then double or triple the price when they are done,” the release said.