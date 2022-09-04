Suspect shot during motorcycle traffic stop in Buford by Hall County Sheriff's deputy

A suspect was shot by a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy late Saturday, Sept. 3, during a motorcycle traffic stop on McEver Road in Buford in South Hall.

The deputy was trying to stop the motorcycle driver for a speeding violation, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The driver of the motorcycle lost control in an attempt to evade the deputy and the incident escalated,” according to a press release Sunday, Sept. 4.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the incident at the sheriff’s office’s request, identified the motorcyclist as Marshall Anthony Hooper, 37, of Buford.

The GBI said the motorcycle crashed after a short chase.




