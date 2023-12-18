By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Tow truck driver crushed on Ga. 400 after being pinned
Crews respond to the scene of an injured tow truck driver on the northbound on-ramp of Ga. 400 at McFarland Parkway on Monday, Dec. 18. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
A tow truck driver was hospitalized after being pinned between two trucks, according to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials.