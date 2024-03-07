Forsyth County to be under flood watch starting Friday night

Recent sunny weather is expected to be short-lived as Forsyth County and surrounding areas will soon be under a flood watch.
According to the National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Forsyth County and other areas of north and central Georgia will be in a flood watch starting on the evening of Friday, March 8 and continuing until late on Saturday, March 9.
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” NWS officials said in an alert. “Area creeks and streams are running high and could rise further with more heavy rain.”
The storm is expected to bring “moderate to heavy rainfall,” estimated to be 2-4 inches of water, which may combine with already saturated soil conditions and lead to flooding.
