By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
UPDATE: Hundreds without power in Forsyth County following afternoon storms
08092023 STORM 1.jpg
A traffic light on Pilgrim Mill Road was knocked down during storms on Monday, Aug. 7. Photo by the Cumming Police Department
Forsyth County leaders said they are keeping an eye on the weather as storms are expected to hit the area this week.