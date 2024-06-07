Small quake shook Lake Lanier, felt in Forsyth County A magnitude 2.3 magnitude earthquake rumbled through the Buford and Lake Lanier area around 11 p.m. June 6, 2024. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.3 magnitude earthquake rumbled through the Buford and Lake Lanier area Thursday night. The shaking was rated "very weak" in Cumming, by USGS. Latest Here's what the Northern Lights looked like in Forsyth County Overnight thunderstorm expected in Forsyth County Freeze warning in effect overnight for Forsyth County. How low temperatures are expected to drop Forsyth County to be under flood watch starting Friday night