By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Small quake shook Lake Lanier, felt in Forsyth County
06072024EARTHQUAKE
A magnitude 2.3 magnitude earthquake rumbled through the Buford and Lake Lanier area around 11 p.m. June 6, 2024.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.3 magnitude earthquake rumbled through the Buford and Lake Lanier area Thursday night. The shaking was rated "very weak" in Cumming, by USGS.