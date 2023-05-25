Best Ribs for Memorial Day Cookout

I can hardly believe Memorial Day is almost here. The holiday always feels like the official kickoff to summer vacation, and most of us celebrate the day with a cookout. While hamburgers and hotdogs are always welcome at a cookout, baby back ribs promise to up your Memorial Day cookout game.
We have a smallish electric smoker which we love. I know, I know. All of you smoker purists are scoffing at our electric “fake” smoker. That being said, I have to say, it does a really good job infusing meat with smoke without all of the hassle of worrying about maintaining the optimal temperature with wood burning smokers.
If you have a smoker a fail proof method for smoking ribs is called the 3-2-1 method. Here are the details: Soak your wood chips in cold water for several hours or overnight. Rub your ribs, smoke them for 3 hours, wrap them in aluminum foil and add a little liquid to each pouch (beer works great), smoke the ribs another 2 hours, unwrap the ribs and slather with your favorite barbeque sauce, place ribs directly on racks and smoke another 1 hour. Voila! Perfect ribs every time.
If you don’t have a smoker, don’t think you are not a rib candidate. Here is an easy rib recipe that also works very well—involving your oven and your grill. Enjoy!
Baby Back Ribs
2 racks baby back ribs
2 tablespoons brown sugar
4 teaspoons smoked paprika
2 teaspoons garlic powder
1 ½ teaspoons ground coriander
2 teaspoons salt
Preheat oven to 350-degrees. In a small bowl, combine brown sugar, smoked paprika, garlic powder, ground coriander, and salt. Rub the ribs with the spice mixture on both sides. Seal the ribs in aluminum foil. Bake in oven for 2 ½ hours. Remove from oven and place ribs on baking sheet. Carefully remove ribs from aluminum foil. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. Grill the ribs 5-8 minutes per side until crispy. Slather with favorite barbecue sauce and grill another few minutes.
Barbecue Sauce
1 cup ketchup
¼ cup white wine vinegar
1/3 cup brown sugar
1/3 cup molasses
1 teaspoon hot sauce
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 ½ teaspoons liquid smoke
In a sauce pan, combine ketchup, vinegar, brown sugar, molasses, hot sauce, Dijon, Worcestershire sauce, and garlic. Heat over medium heat and simmer until sugar dissolves and mixture thickens a bit. Stir in liquid smoke. Taste for seasoning. Cool to room temperature. Can make this a few days ahead and refrigerate.
Deviled Eggs
6 eggs
¼ cup mayonnaise
1 ½ teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon white vinegar
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon sweet or dill relish
1 ½ teaspoons fresh dill, minced
Paprika or smoked paprika
Place eggs in a saucepan and cover by more than an inch with cold water. Bring to a boil and then cover and remove pan from heat. Set the timer for 14 minutes. When timer goes off, drain eggs and rinse in cold water until eggs are cool enough to handle. Peel eggs and discard shells.
Cut boiled eggs in halves lengthwise. Carefully remove yolks to a bowl. Add mayonnaise, Dijon, vinegar, salt, pepper, relish and dill. Mash the mixture together until smooth. Spoon the mixture into boiled egg whites. Sprinkle with paprika and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate until cold.
I love baked beans and don’t know anybody who doesn’t. Canned baked beans are an easy addition to any cookout, but by adding a few things, you can definitely elevate canned baked beans to a new level of deliciousness. Just choose your favorite kind of canned baked beans, and add sliced onions, some molasses, brown sugar, a dash or two of hot sauce, and a few teaspoons of yellow mustard. I also like to add a few dashes of liquid smoke. Cover tightly with foil and bake your beans in a 350-degree oven for 30 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Yum!
Of course you can purchase dressing for coleslaw—but many contain many additives and frankly, are a bit on the pricey side. You can easily mix up this dressing for coleslaw and tailor it to your specific tastes—making it sweeter or less sweet, adding more vinegar for a tangier slaw, etc.
Coleslaw
1 cup mayonnaise
4-6 teaspoons white vinegar
¼ cup sugar
¼ teaspoon dry mustard
¼ teaspoon salt
20 ounces shredded coleslaw mix
In a bowl, combine mayonnaise, white vinegar, sugar, dry mustard, and salt. Add shredded coleslaw and toss to combine. Cover and refrigerate 2 hours or overnight. Taste for seasoning and toss before serving.
Waldorf Salad
2 sweet apples, cored and chopped
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon lemon juice
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
1 cup red, seedless grapes, halved
1 cup celery, thinly sliced
1 cup toasted nuts, chopped (walnuts are traditional, but toasted almonds also work well)
In a bowl, combine apples, mayonnaise, lemon juice, salt, pepper, grapes, celery and toasted nuts. Toss to combine and then cover and refrigerate for 20-30 minutes.
The perfect ending to a perfect cookout!
Strawberry Shortcakes
2 pints strawberries, hulled and sliced
½ cup sugar
Shortcakes:
4 cups flour
3 tablespoons sugar
¼ teaspoon salt
5 teaspoons baking powder
1 ¼ cups butter
1 ¼ cup whipping cream
Whipped Topping:
2 ½ cups whipping cream
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
In a bowl, crush half of the strawberries with a spoon or a potato masher. Add ½ cup sugar and remaining strawberries. Stir to combine. Cover and set aside while making the shortcakes.
Sift flour, sugar, and baking powder. Add ¾ cup of the butter, cutting with a pastry knife or two butter knives to combine. Add 1 ¼ cup cream and stir to combine. Turn out onto floured surface and knead for a minute. Press into 1/2-inch thickness. Cut into 3-inch rounds and place on a parchment paper lined baking sheet. Brush the shortcakes with some melted butter and bake in a preheated 450-degree oven for 10-15 minutes.
Pour whipping cream and vanilla extract into a bowl. Using an electric mixer, whip the cream mixture until stiff peaks form.
Remove from oven and split each shortcake in half. Top with strawberries and whipped cream.