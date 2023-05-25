Best Ribs for Memorial Day Cookout

I can hardly believe Memorial Day is almost here. The holiday always feels like the official kickoff to summer vacation, and most of us celebrate the day with a cookout. While hamburgers and hotdogs are always welcome at a cookout, baby back ribs promise to up your Memorial Day cookout game.



We have a smallish electric smoker which we love. I know, I know. All of you smoker purists are scoffing at our electric “fake” smoker. That being said, I have to say, it does a really good job infusing meat with smoke without all of the hassle of worrying about maintaining the optimal temperature with wood burning smokers.



If you have a smoker a fail proof method for smoking ribs is called the 3-2-1 method. Here are the details: Soak your wood chips in cold water for several hours or overnight. Rub your ribs, smoke them for 3 hours, wrap them in aluminum foil and add a little liquid to each pouch (beer works great), smoke the ribs another 2 hours, unwrap the ribs and slather with your favorite barbeque sauce, place ribs directly on racks and smoke another 1 hour. Voila! Perfect ribs every time.



If you don’t have a smoker, don’t think you are not a rib candidate. Here is an easy rib recipe that also works very well—involving your oven and your grill. Enjoy!