Mother's Day Brunch May 2023

Shaved Asparagus Frittata

½ pound asparagus, trimmed

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 ounces prosciutto

8 eggs

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons heavy cream

2 green onions, sliced

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 ounces goat cheese, crumbled

Using a vegetable peeler, peel the asparagus into ribbons. Heat an ovenproof skillet (preferably cast iron), over medium-high heat. Add a little olive oil and cook the prosciutto. Cook a few minutes and then flip, cooking another few minutes. Remove to a paper towel lined plate.

Preheat the oven to broil. Whisk eggs together with cream, salt and pepper. Heat skillet over medium-high heat with a little olive oil. Add the asparagus and cook a minute or two. Add the egg mixture and the goat cheese. Cook on medium-low heat for 5 minutes until the edges are set. Transfer to the oven and broil for 3-5 minutes until set. Cool for 5 minutes before cutting into wedges and serving.

Baked Breakfast Potatoes

3 russet potatoes, peeled and diced

1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 onion, chopped

½ cup olive oil

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon cayenne

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Place potatoes in a bowl of cold water and swish around. Let soak for 25 minutes. Drain and rinse again. Pour out onto a clean dish cloth and dry completely. Preheat the oven to 450-degrees. In a bowl, toss together the dried potatoes with olive oil and spices. Pour out onto a rimmed baking sheet. Bake 35-40 minutes, tossing every 10 minutes.

Mushroom, Leek and Goat Cheese Quiche

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 leeks, white and light green parts, sliced thin

2 cups mushrooms, sliced

3 teaspoons thyme leaves

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

6 eggs

½ teaspoon nutmeg

1 cup whole milk

6 ounces goat cheese

1 pie crust, store bought or homemade

Preheat oven to 400-degrees. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add leeks and cook for 3-4 minutes until softened. Add mushrooms and thyme leaves and salt and pepper. Cook another 3-4 minutes. In a bowl, whisk together eggs, nutmeg and whole milk. Meanwhile, place pie crust in a pie plate and prick it all over with a fork. Bake for 10 minutes. Reduce the oven to 375-degrees. Add vegetables to pie crust and then distribute the goat cheese. Pour the egg mixture over all. Bake for 40 minutes. Cool for five minutes and then cut into wedges and serve.

Avocado English Muffins

2 English muffins

2 tablespoons butter

1 ripe avocado

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Spread butter onto English muffins and broil them until browned. In a bowl, mash avocado with salt. When English muffins are toasted, spread mayonnaise on halves. Top with mashed avocados and sprinkle with crushed red pepper flakes.

Bacon in the Oven

12 slices bacon

Aluminum foil

Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with plenty of aluminum foil. Lay out the bacon slices on the foil. Place the baking sheet in the oven. Turn the oven to 350-degrees. Cook bacon until bacon is cooked to your liking—20 minutes is usually perfect. Remove slices to a paper towel lined plate.

Cinnamon Rolls

2 ¾ cups flour

¼ cup sugar

¾ teaspoon salt

1 package yeast

½ cup water

¼ cup milk

2 tablespoons butter

1 egg

Filling:

¼ cup butter, softened

2 tablespoons cinnamon

½ cup brown sugar

Topping:

¼ cup heavy cream

Glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2-3 tablespoons whole milk

4 ounces cream cheese

In a bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, salt and yeast. In another bowl, whisk together water, milk and butter—microwave until melted. Stir liquid mixture into dry mixture. Add egg. Turn out onto lightly floured surface and knead for 5 minutes. Preheat oven to 200-degrees. Roll dough into a rectangle. Spread softened butter onto dough. Sprinkle with cinnamon and brown sugar. Roll up tightly. Cut into 9 pieces. Place in a pan and cover with aluminum foil. Place in oven for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, with an electric mixer, beat together powdered sugar, vanilla extract, milk and cream cheese.

Remove cinnamon rolls from oven and drizzle with heavy cream. Raise heat to 375-degrees. Bake the rolls for 20 minutes.

Remove rolls from oven and cool for 20 minutes. Drizzle with the glaze.