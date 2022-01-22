Letter: Kudos to Georgia Power, local restaurants

Just thought we should all recognize when we receive exceptional service here in Forsyth County; such as:
1. A “tip of the hat” to Georgia Power for keeping the power on during our recent ice and snowstorm.
2. To all our restaurants who continue to provide us an A rating for each inspection year in and year out — not to mention the spectacular food made available to us at reasonable prices.
No doubt many, many more to be considered but thought I would mention these at least for now.
Ken Drury
Forsyth County