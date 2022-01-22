By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Letter: Kudos to Georgia Power, local restaurants
Letter art

Just thought we should all recognize when we receive exceptional service here in Forsyth County; such as:

1.  A “tip of the hat” to Georgia Power for keeping the power on during our recent ice and snowstorm.

2.  To all our restaurants who continue to provide us an A rating for each inspection year in and year out — not to mention the spectacular food made available to us at reasonable prices.

No doubt many, many more to be considered but thought I would mention these at least for now.

Ken Drury

Forsyth County